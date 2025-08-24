First Alert Weather: A few more storms before a rare August cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- We’ve had a few showers & storms this afternoon & evening, but not everywhere
- A few storms will linger through around sunset this evening, mainly south of I-10
- Monday will be hotter with more sunshine, and still a few afternoon storms
- Then a cold front moves in late Monday into Tuesday
- Temps won’t get cooler - it stays hot - but drier air moves in
- Humidity will be lower Tue/Wed with little to no rain
- Morning temps will be comfortable in the 60s, mainly in SE GA
- The last time Jax was in the 60s was early June
- On-shore winds build in late week into Labor Day Weekend, bringing a few showers at times
- Daytime highs will head below average into the mid-80s and in some cases, low 80s
Tropics:
- Fernand is still out there, and it stays way out there
- A tropical wave is approaching the Caribbean, but it may not even develop
- There are no tropical threats to FL or the US for at least a week, potentially longer
- The next named storm is “Gabrielle”
7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Shower South Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 93
- TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 70/94
- WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Hot but Nice. 69/90
- THU: Partly Sunny & Slightly Cooler, A Few Storms. 70/87
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/87
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/86
- SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/86
