FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few morning coastal showers, Rain at times for the holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a few showers closer to the coast for the early morning commute.

Temperatures in the 70s.

Today will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Scattered heavy downpours will develop by mid-morning and linger into the afternoon.

On-and-off showers and storms are expected over the holiday weekend, even in the morning.

Labor Day itself will feature highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS:

We will watch a tropical wave emerge of the coast of Africa on Sunday.

No local threats through Labor Day and into next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered heavy downpours and embedded storms. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. LOW: 72

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms at times. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 73/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 72/87

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/87

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. 71/89

