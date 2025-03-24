FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers later today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are cool in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Today will be close to 80 degrees ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will bring a few showers later today.

Rain will first arrive over Southeast Georgia during the early-mid afternoon hours, with some activity moving into Northeast Florida by late afternoon/early evening, but it will be weakening.

Rain totals will be light, likely less than a quarter inch, for everyone, with some neighborhoods not receiving any measurable rainfall.

Some fog will be possible Tuesday morning, and an isolated shower is possible as well Tuesday.

The remainder of the week is dry and generally warm.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild, a few afternoon/evening showers. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower, fog late. LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated morning shower. 56/79

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 56/84

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 53/72

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 52/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 60/83

