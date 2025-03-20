Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First day of spring bringing gusty afternoon showers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are waking up to the 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.

  • A cold front approaches this afternoon bringing gusty showers to Jacksonville between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • The evening commute looks mainly dry.
  • Cooler air returns Friday morning with upper 30s/low 40s, but we rebound nicely for a great weekend.

TODAY: Clear early, afternoon gusty showers. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 39 (40s at the coast)

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. 39/68

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. 40/76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 48/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief PM shower. 58/79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 59/73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77

