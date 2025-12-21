Local

First Alert Weather: Foggy start to another beautiful day

Morning fog then warm afternoon sunshine First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking a round of dense morning fog.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there are areas of dense fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

  • Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.
  • After the fog clears, temperatures will rapidly warm up into the lower 70s under abundant sunshine.
  • Gusty winds will develop tonight and make for a breezy Monday with slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s.
  • A stray, very light coastal shower is not out of the question late Monday with the onshore winds.
  • Temperatures will then rebound Tuesday through Christmas with highs in the middle 70s and plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Morning fog, then mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy after midnight. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 50/67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 52/76

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and nice. 50/76

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 50/76

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. 50/77

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/73

