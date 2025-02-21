First Alert Weather: Freeze warning overnight before a milder weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an inland freeze warning overnight ahead of a slight weekend warm-up.

Friday afternoon was sunny, but breezy and cold with temperatures stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tonight, things will be clear and cold. Inland temperatures will hover around 30 to 35 degrees with some frost west of I-95.

The beaches will be in the 40s.

On Saturday, things will warm up with highs in the 60s and topping out around 70 on Sunday.

There is a possibility for brief showers on Monday due to a weak weather system.

Things will warm up in the middle of next week with highs in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. High: 63

Partly cloudy, milder. High: 63 SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42

Partly cloudy. Low: 42 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. High: 67

Partly cloudy, milder. High: 67 MONDAY: A brief shower… morning clouds then some sun later in the day. 49/65

A brief shower… morning clouds then some sun later in the day. 49/65 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/72

Partly cloudy. 45/72 WEDNESDAY : Partly sunny. 48/76

: Partly sunny. 48/76 THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower late. 49/75

Increasing clouds with a shower late. 49/75 FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 44/69

