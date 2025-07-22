Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory along with increasing showers and storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Heat Advisory Heat Advisory, Tuesday, July 22, 2025
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

  • An isolated shower is possible.
  • Today will be very hot with areawide temperatures in the middle 90s before any rain develops.
  • Feels like temperatures will range from 105-110°F this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area from 11 a.m. to 6p.m.
  • Scattered showers and storms will develop between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. today.
  • Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds are possible in any stronger storms.
  • Increasing coverage of rain today and tomorrow will bring the potential for several inches of rain over our region.
  • We decrease the heat tomorrow as highs drop to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Hot weather

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms pushing inland. HIGH: 96 (Feels like 105-110°)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower/storm early. LOW: 75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. 75/90

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. Hot. 74/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. Hot. 75/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. Hot. 75/97

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!