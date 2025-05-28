Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and humidity with a few afternoon storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 70s.

  • Tracking highs in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s to near 100 with the humidity.
  • Dry for the first half of the day through early afternoon.
  • An isolated shower/storm will likely develop between 3 and 5 pm.
  • Highs will stay in the lower to mid 90s tomorrow.
  • Scattered coverage of the afternoon showers/storms tomorrow
  • The weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
  • Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 71/93

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 70/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 69/89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/92

