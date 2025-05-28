FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and humidity with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 70s.

Tracking highs in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s to near 100 with the humidity.

Dry for the first half of the day through early afternoon.

An isolated shower/storm will likely develop between 3 and 5 pm.

Highs will stay in the lower to mid 90s tomorrow.

Scattered coverage of the afternoon showers/storms tomorrow

The weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 71/93

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 70/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 69/89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. 68/92

