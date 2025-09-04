FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up and turning dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute for Jacksonville.
- Highs today will be in the upper 80s.
- A few neighborhoods west of Highway 301 should go just above 90 degrees today.
- Highs in the lower 90s over the weekend with only an isolated shower or storm on Sunday.
- Onshore winds return next week with scattered showers and highs back into the 80s.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- A tropical wave continues to march west today across the Eastern Atlantic.
- Showers and storms will likely get more organized over the next day or two.
- A tropical depression or storm could form tomorrow or over the weekend.
- The next name is Gabrielle.
TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 89
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 70
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. 70/90
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 71/94
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. 71/94
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Turning breezy. 74/87
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Breezy. 71/84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. 70/83
