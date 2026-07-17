First Alert Weather: Hot afternoon before a few isolated inland storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Temperatures in the 70s this morning.

Highs today in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures today: 100-103

Isolated afternoon storms will develop on the sea breeze and move inland.

Storms developing: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.



Storms should move well inland for evening plans around Jacksonville and the coast.

A few afternoon storms on the way Saturday with scattered storms in the afternoon on Sunday.

Highs remain in the mid 90s into the weekend.

TROPICS:

Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over next 5 days where low pressure may develop with a low chance for tropical development. Next name: Bertha. An active tropical wave moving off of Africa looks like it has little chance for long term development.

Tracking the Tropics: July 17, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon inland storms. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Lingering inland shower/storm early. Partly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 75/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 17, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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