FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoon with rain, storms developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute for Jacksonville

Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s inland and near 90 along the coast.

Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will develop between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats.

We see daily chances for afternoon storms this week.

Highs go down to the lower 90s tomorrow.

TROPICS:

Tropical storm “Dexter” is over the Northwest Atlantic & will not impact any land areas while moving northeast.

Low pressure is forecast to develop east and northeast of Jacksonville by Friday then move north/northwest into the Carolina’s over the weekend.

It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system but will produce rip currents at the beaches and pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolina’s to Virginia.

A tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long term potential while moving some semblance of west. A long way out but something to carefully track over the next couple weeks.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 100-105)

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/89

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. 74/92

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers and storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 75/91

