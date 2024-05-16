First Alert Weather: Hot Friday then tracking a weekend cool front and rain chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it will be hot through Friday with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

It will be a hot start to the weekend. Saturday is expected to see highs of 90 to 95 degrees.

An approaching cold front may trigger a widely scattered afternoon/early evening shower or thunderstorm but most of the day looks dry.

Rain and storms will become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday with all areas expected to get at least some rain along with cooler highs in the 80s.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mostly sunny with temps. near 90.

TONIGHT: Clear & nice. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a widely scattered afternoon shower t’storm… better rain chances Sat. night. High: 93

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. High: 85

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94

