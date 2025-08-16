FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot, humid, and stormy weekend ahead as Hurricane Erin strengthens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid Saturday with highs in the mid-90s and scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Hurricane Erin is rapidly intensifying on Saturday morning and is a major hurricane. A high-end Category 4 hurricane is currently forecast for later Saturday, with winds up to 150 mph (Category 5 is 157 mph or greater).

The core of Erin will safely pass north of Puerto Rico and the USVI, and a high confidence track of a path between the Bahamas and Bermuda. This keeps Erin far, far away from our local area.

Erin will be a very large hurricane as it passes our latitude and will push strong swells toward our entire coastline, arriving Monday and lasting through around Thursday.

Expect several days of dangerous rip currents and high surf of generally 5-8′ up and down our beaches. This may cause some minor beach erosion around the times of high tide.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 94

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain inland early, warm and humid overnight with a few coastal showers after midnight. LOW: 76

SUNDAY: A few coastal showers early with inland afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 76/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland afternoon storms. 75/93

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 73/95

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

