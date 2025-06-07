Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid weekend ahead with a few storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A few storms this weekend as feels like temperatures top 100° First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking a few storms this weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the 70s. Today will be hot and humid with highs reaching the middle 90s and feels like temperatures peaking 100-105°F.

  • Much of the day will be dry, but there will be spotty coverage of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Many won’t see rain, but those that do will get a quick downpour, gusty winds, and lightning.
  • Overall great beach and boating weather this weekend with a low risk of rip currents and low surf. UV index is “extreme” with sunburn times <10-15 minutes.
  • Coverage of rain will be greater Sunday and even greater into next week as a summertime storm pattern gets into full swing.
  • Highs each day will be in the 90s with peak feels like temperatures in the low 100s.

Tropics:

  • All is quiet.

TODAY: Hot & humid with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: An isolated storm early then mostly clear and warm. LOW: 72 (upper 70s @ beaches)

SUNDAY: Hot & humid with a few afternoon storms. 72/94

MONDAY: Hot & humid with scattered afternoon storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/91

