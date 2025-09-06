FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid weekend with increasing rain chances

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Saturday will be hot and humid with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with a few showers in St. Johns and Putnam Counties and some patchy inland fog.

Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s and feels like temperatures in the lower 100s.

An isolated shower/storm is possible Saturday, but overall it will be mostly dry.

Sunday will feature a higher chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

This could impact parts of the Jags game, so a poncho isn’t a bad idea (and any rain will help cool things down some).

Outside of any rain and storms on Sunday, it will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures in the lower 100s.

A local nor’easter is on the way for next week, with several days of cooler-than-average temperatures, clouds, showers, and gusty winds.

Sunday’s full moon and several days of onshore winds will lead to some coastal flooding at the times of high tide next week along rivers and the coast.

TROPICS :

Invest 91L continues to struggle amid dry air.

Model support for 91L’s development has significantly lowered, and the odds of development are lowering.

The large-scale environment over the Atlantic in the next few weeks is favorable for tropical activity, but thankfully, there are no other areas of concern as of this writing.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. HIGH: 91

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with showers/storms. 74/87

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/83

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/84

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with an isolated shower. 70/86

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️