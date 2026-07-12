First Alert Weather: Hot, humid with better chance for rain and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures between 102-106.
- Coverage of the afternoon and evening storms will increase today and Monday.
- For Monday, temperatures will be slightly cooler and in the low 90s because of the earlier start time of the afternoon storms.
- Mid to late week looks drier with heat building.
- Temperatures will climb back to the mid to upper 90s by late week.
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Tropics:
- No activity or development expected over the next seven days. Next name: Bertha.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening storms with heavy downpours. HIGH: 95
- TONIGHT: Scattered storms early. LOW: 75
- MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. Scattered afternoon storms with heavy downpours. 75/92
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/91
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 72/93
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/96
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/96
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area