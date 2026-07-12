First Alert Weather: Hot, humid with better chance for rain and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures between 102-106.

Coverage of the afternoon and evening storms will increase today and Monday.

For Monday, temperatures will be slightly cooler and in the low 90s because of the earlier start time of the afternoon storms.

Mid to late week looks drier with heat building.

Temperatures will climb back to the mid to upper 90s by late week.

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Tropics:

No activity or development expected over the next seven days. Next name: Bertha.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening storms with heavy downpours. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early. LOW: 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. Scattered afternoon storms with heavy downpours. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 72/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/96

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94

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