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First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with inland afternoon storms

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: May 26, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High risk of rip currents at local beaches today.

  • This morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s.
  • The morning commute will be dry.
  • Highs will climb to near 90 with feels like temperatures in the middle-upper 90s.
  • A few inland afternoon showers/storms will develop on the sea breeze generally just west of the St. Johns River between 3 an 5 pm.
  • Individual cells will move NNW.
  • Rain/storm coverage increases in the afternoon, even for the coast, each day this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, a few inland storms. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 70/85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 71/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/a few storms. 70/85

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 26, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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