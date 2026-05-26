First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with inland afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High risk of rip currents at local beaches today.
- This morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s.
- The morning commute will be dry.
- Highs will climb to near 90 with feels like temperatures in the middle-upper 90s.
- A few inland afternoon showers/storms will develop on the sea breeze generally just west of the St. Johns River between 3 an 5 pm.
- Individual cells will move NNW.
- Rain/storm coverage increases in the afternoon, even for the coast, each day this week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, a few inland storms. HIGH: 90
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 73
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 73/90
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 70/91
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 72/89
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 70/85
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 71/86
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/a few storms. 70/85
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