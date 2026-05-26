First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with inland afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High risk of rip currents at local beaches today.

This morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

The morning commute will be dry.

Highs will climb to near 90 with feels like temperatures in the middle-upper 90s.

A few inland afternoon showers/storms will develop on the sea breeze generally just west of the St. Johns River between 3 an 5 pm.

Individual cells will move NNW.

Rain/storm coverage increases in the afternoon, even for the coast, each day this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, a few inland storms. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 70/85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 71/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/a few storms. 70/85

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 26, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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