FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot, humid with isolated storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today will be hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s across our entire area.

The morning hours will be mainly dry with isolated afternoon thunderstorms moving southwest to northeast across north Florida late this afternoon.

Storms developing after 4 p.m.

Storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning.

Moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches today.

Heat continues this week with highs each day into the 90s and a daily chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Feels like temperatures will be 100+.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern in the tropics.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated late afternoon storms. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 73/94

