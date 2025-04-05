FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and sunny weekend, tracking rain for Monday

The First Alert Weather team is tracking temperatures in the 60s and 70s with clear skies.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

This morning temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with clear skies.

Today will be hot under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Inland neighborhoods will be close to 90 degrees.

Sunday will be a repeat of today, staying dry.

Gusty onshore winds today will give a high risk of rip currents for the northeast Florida beaches.

A cold front approaches Monday with showers and thunderstorms.

Rain amounts of 0.25-0.75″ look likely, with some areas in GA approaching 1″.

A nice, albeit brief, stretch of cooler weather will follow the front.

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, hot. HIGH: 88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

TONIGHT: Mild. LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 67/89

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 67/86

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. 55/74

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, isolated coastal shower. 51/73

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, isolated coastal shower. 53/78

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 55/80

