First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning starts quietly with mostly clear skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

It will be another hot one, with high temperatures in the middle 90s and feels-like temperatures up to 105F.

Widely scattered storms will cool down many places this afternoon, with pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning expected.

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Monday night will be dry and warm with temperatures falling to near 80F.

A few more storms are expected Tuesday afternoon, but the coverage will not be for everyone. High pressure will strengthen overhead later this week, resulting in increasing heat that will be dangerous for those without adequate access to air conditioning, shade, and water.

Highs daily will be in the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures 105-110F.

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TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 77/97

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 78/98

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 75/98

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 76/97

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few afternoon storms. 77/98

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