First Alert Weather: Increasing onshore winds and scattered showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Wild day today with a few storms around Duval midday
- The Jags game was delayed by more than an hour around 2-3 PM
- Rain is pushing south of the area and fading away
- We have to watch the coast for stray showers overnight/in the morning
- Onshore winds breeze up tomorrow, setting us up with several days of rough beaches
- Showers will stream onshore off and on through the day, mainly in NE FL
- I would grab the umbrellas, even though it shouldn’t rain all day, it will be heavy at times
- The pattern stays wet through Wednesday, then dries out a bit late week as the heaviest rain shifts south
- We’ll see a HIGH rip current risk each day with the potential for minor tidal flooding
- Wave heights through Wednesday will be 3-5+ ft.
- Temperatures stay below average with the increase in clouds and rain,
Tropics:
- There are no active storms in the Atlantic Basin and no threat to Florida for at least a week
- Long-term, we have to watch the Northern Gulf/Western Atlantic for weak low pressure to develop
- We also have to watch the Central Atlantic as tropical waves leave Africa
- Next name storm: “Gabrielle”
7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 74
- TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Off-and-on Showers. High: 84
- TUE: Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/81
- WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 70/83
- THU: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 71/84
- FRI: Partly Cloudy. 70/86
- SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 67/85
- SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 68/84
