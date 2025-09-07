First Alert Weather: Increasing onshore winds and scattered showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Wild day today with a few storms around Duval midday

The Jags game was delayed by more than an hour around 2-3 PM

Rain is pushing south of the area and fading away

We have to watch the coast for stray showers overnight/in the morning

Onshore winds breeze up tomorrow, setting us up with several days of rough beaches

Showers will stream onshore off and on through the day, mainly in NE FL

I would grab the umbrellas, even though it shouldn’t rain all day, it will be heavy at times

The pattern stays wet through Wednesday, then dries out a bit late week as the heaviest rain shifts south

We’ll see a HIGH rip current risk each day with the potential for minor tidal flooding

Wave heights through Wednesday will be 3-5+ ft.

Temperatures stay below average with the increase in clouds and rain,

Tropics:

There are no active storms in the Atlantic Basin and no threat to Florida for at least a week

Long-term, we have to watch the Northern Gulf/Western Atlantic for weak low pressure to develop

We also have to watch the Central Atlantic as tropical waves leave Africa

Next name storm: “Gabrielle”

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Off-and-on Showers. High: 84

TUE: Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/81

WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 70/83

THU: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 71/84

FRI: Partly Cloudy. 70/86

SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 67/85

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 68/84

