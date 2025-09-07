Local

First Alert Weather: Increasing onshore winds and scattered showers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, September 7 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Wild day today with a few storms around Duval midday
  • The Jags game was delayed by more than an hour around 2-3 PM
  • Rain is pushing south of the area and fading away
  • We have to watch the coast for stray showers overnight/in the morning
  • Onshore winds breeze up tomorrow, setting us up with several days of rough beaches
  • Showers will stream onshore off and on through the day, mainly in NE FL
  • I would grab the umbrellas, even though it shouldn’t rain all day, it will be heavy at times
  • The pattern stays wet through Wednesday, then dries out a bit late week as the heaviest rain shifts south
  • We’ll see a HIGH rip current risk each day with the potential for minor tidal flooding
  • Wave heights through Wednesday will be 3-5+ ft.
  • Temperatures stay below average with the increase in clouds and rain,

Tropics:

  • There are no active storms in the Atlantic Basin and no threat to Florida for at least a week
  • Long-term, we have to watch the Northern Gulf/Western Atlantic for weak low pressure to develop
  • We also have to watch the Central Atlantic as tropical waves leave Africa
  • Next name storm: “Gabrielle”

7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 74
  • TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Off-and-on Showers. High: 84
  • TUE: Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/81
  • WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 70/83
  • THU: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 71/84
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy. 70/86
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 67/85
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 68/84

