First Alert Weather: Increasing rain, storms for the holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a warm and humid morning with isolated showers offshore.
- A shower or two may stream onshore during the morning commute.
- Showers won’t be widespread today but they will focus near Jax/I-95 midday.
- Rain will gradually shift inland through the afternoon & evening.
- This weekend will be hot & humid with some rain each afternoon.
- Forecast models indicate the best chance for rain tomorrow south of I-10 in NE FL.
- Rain & storm activity looks to wind down by fireworks time tomorrow night.
- We’ll see a few storms once again Sunday afternoon (but not everywhere).
- Daily storms continue every day next week.
- Temperatures get hotter still into the mid-90s by mid-week.
TROPICS
- No active storms and no development expected the next week
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms shifting inland. High: 93
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
JULY 4TH: Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms. 74/93
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Very Hot, A Few Storms. 74/97
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94
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