First Alert Weather: Increasing rain, storms for the holiday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a warm and humid morning with isolated showers offshore.

A shower or two may stream onshore during the morning commute.

Showers won’t be widespread today but they will focus near Jax/I-95 midday.

Rain will gradually shift inland through the afternoon & evening.

This weekend will be hot & humid with some rain each afternoon.

Forecast models indicate the best chance for rain tomorrow south of I-10 in NE FL.

Rain & storm activity looks to wind down by fireworks time tomorrow night.

We’ll see a few storms once again Sunday afternoon (but not everywhere).

Daily storms continue every day next week.

Temperatures get hotter still into the mid-90s by mid-week.

TROPICS

No active storms and no development expected the next week

Tracking the Tropics: Friday, July 3 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms shifting inland. High: 93

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

JULY 4TH: Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Very Hot, A Few Storms. 74/97

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Friday, July 3 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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