FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated rain today with Erin’s swells along the coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is quiet with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and isolated showers in southeast Georgia.

High temperatures today will rise into the low-mid 90s with only isolated coverage of showers/storms moving inland by the afternoon.

High Surf Advisory begins at noon today for all beaches as breakers rise to 5-7 feet today, and 6-9+ feet tomorrow. This comes as Hurricane Erin will pass by hundreds of miles offshore.

Higher chances of rain return Friday into the weekend.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Erin remains a major hurricane this morning east of the Bahamas.

It will move north over the next few days, continuing to push dangerous swells to the southeast U.S. coastline.

Locally, minor to moderate beach erosion is possible in some places around the times of high tide.

Higher than normal tides are expected over the next few days, resulting in some minor coastal flooding in the flood-prone tidal locations.

Behind Erin, two tropical waves have potential for long-term development, but neither currently pose a threat to land.

The next two names are Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN) and Gabrielle.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot, isolated shower/storm and breezy. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy at the coast, isolated shower. 73/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms.74/93

