First Alert Weather: Jacksonville hits 90 degrees for the first time in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking near record high temperatures before more rain.

Jacksonville officially hit 90 degrees Saturday afternoon for the first time this year. The area averages 82 90-degree days each year, so we can expect a lot more in the future.

Sunday will be just like Saturday, with sunny skies & hot temperatures.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

90 degrees is not out of the question tomorrow as well, and it just so happens that the record high is 90 degrees.

Rain moves in Monday in the afternoon and evening (after another very warm day). Showers and storms will track across the area with some locally heavy downpours. Rain amounts will average 0.25-0.75″ with locally higher totals.

The rain leaves before sunrise Tuesday and then it gets cooler. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be 10-20 degrees cooler.

Onshore winds take hold Wed/Thu and they may bring us an isolated coastal shower

Another storm system is tracking near our area on Friday into Saturday

The forecast is still unclear about how much rain that system will bring us, so stay tuned.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with a low of 67 degrees.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast: