First Alert Weather: Late day storms for Georgia with more rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures on Monday afternoon are hot -- in the middle to upper 90s.

Storms currently north of our area will slowly sink into parts of southeast Georgia through and after sunset. A few could be strong/severe.

Northeast Florida will see little to no rain this evening.

Tuesday will be another hot day with a few afternoon showers and storms dotting Northeast Florida. Not everyone will see rain though.

More neighborhoods see beneficial rain Wednesday through Friday, though it won’t be a whole lot. The best coverage of rain and embedded storms appears to be on Thursday.

Significant rain totals are expected for south Florida, with over 10 inches of rain this week in many spots.

Tropics: No active storms, no areas of concern.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: GA storms ending, partly cloudy. LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few showers/storms (mainly in NE FL). HIGH: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 72/90

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 73/89

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. 73/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 75/91

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 73/89

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 74/90

