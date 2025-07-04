FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Less rain, rough beach weather as we track the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a nice and quiet morning. There are actually some areas of fog out there.

We’ll see plenty of sun today and temps will get hot up near 90 degrees.

Onshore winds take hold today and tomorrow, and that impacts where rain will be.

Showers will be near the coast this morning.

Shifting to I-95 by midday, then all activity focuses inland this afternoon and early evening.

Fireworks time looks dry area-wide.

Onshore winds though mean rough conditions at the beach.

We’ll have a HIGH rip current risk today and tomorrow, be careful getting in the water.

Saturday is just like today with rough beach weather and rain shifting inland.

Offshore winds return Sunday and to start next week.

The days look pretty dry through until Wednesday.

TROPICS

Low pressure is starting to develop in the West Atlantic just off the coast of Florida

This low will meander the next couple of days and then head northeast, away from Florida

this thing becomes a depression or named storm, our weather conditions will be the same These conditions are outlined above - onshore winds, rough beaches, some rain but not a lot

Significant local impacts are not likely

If this becomes a named storm, it will be Chantal

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy, A Few Storms shifting inland. High: 91

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms shifting inland. 73/88

SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/91

MON: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 73/92

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 72/95

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/94

