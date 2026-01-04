FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly cloudy and much cooler Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning, temperatures are in the 50s with areas of fog, low clouds, and mist.

Roadways are damp from Saturday’s rain. Many communities received a beneficial 0.50-1″ of rain.

Clouds will gradually clear from north to south on Sunday, meaning southeast Georgia will see sunshine break out earlier than Florida.

Much of north Florida may stay cloudy all day, keeping temperatures down in the 50s to near 60.

Nice and dry weather for the Jags game, but with abundant clouds.

Some areas of fog are possible Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

A notable warming trend begins Monday afternoon with 70s. Some places will be near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday with some isolated shower activity along another front.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly to completely cloudy, cooler. HIGH: 62 (upper 50s at the coast)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some late-night fog. LOW: 46

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/73

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 50/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 54/78 (Record: 82 - 2007)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 53/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78 (Record: 83 - 1974)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 58/76

