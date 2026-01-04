FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly cloudy and much cooler Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunday morning, temperatures are in the 50s with areas of fog, low clouds, and mist.
- Roadways are damp from Saturday’s rain. Many communities received a beneficial 0.50-1″ of rain.
- Clouds will gradually clear from north to south on Sunday, meaning southeast Georgia will see sunshine break out earlier than Florida.
- Much of north Florida may stay cloudy all day, keeping temperatures down in the 50s to near 60.
- Nice and dry weather for the Jags game, but with abundant clouds.
- Some areas of fog are possible Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
- A notable warming trend begins Monday afternoon with 70s. Some places will be near 80 degrees by Wednesday.
- Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday with some isolated shower activity along another front.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Mostly to completely cloudy, cooler. HIGH: 62 (upper 50s at the coast)
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some late-night fog. LOW: 46
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/73
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 50/75
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 54/78 (Record: 82 - 2007)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 53/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78 (Record: 83 - 1974)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 58/76
