First Alert Weather: Memorial Day storms hour by hour

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday’s the latest day with plenty of heat and a few storms
- The heaviest rain so far has been near and west of I-95
- Spots around Lake City in Columbia Co. have received 1-2″ of rain just today
- A few storms will linger this evening well inland and west of Jax
- There will be plenty of dry neighborhoods this evening, and everyone stays dry overnight
- Memorial Day will be a lot like today
- A few showers and storms will start near I-95, and then all storm activity will shift inland
- It won’t rain everywhere and it won’t rain all day
- In particular, the coast looks dry with the exception of a forming and passing midday shower
- But keep an eye to the sky and keep the sunscreen handy
- The sea breeze moves in each day this week, bringing us a few storms each day
- The heaviest rain and best chance for rain at all will be near and west of I-95
- It stays hot and humid in the meantime with morning lows in the 70s and daytime highs near 90
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Inland Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 71
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. High: 90
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/90
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/90
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/91
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/89
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/89
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