FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild afternoon before a strong cold front arrives this week

Early Morning Weather Update: March 4, 2025 Early Morning Weather Update
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.

  • Highs today in the mid 70s.
  • We rise to near 80 degrees tomorrow.
  • A strong cold front will bring gusty winds, widespread beneficial rain, and a threat for an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday (especially SE Georgia).
  • A few gusty winds are possible Wednesday, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially north of Jacksonville.
  • The timing of the Wednesday rain/embedded storms will be mid to late morning and lunchtime.
  • The afternoon commute on Wednesday will be dry.
  • We turn much cooler by Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower possible. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Warm, humid, breezy, line of showers and an isolated strong t-storm. 60/80

THURSDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Breezy. 47/67

FRIDAY: Sunny. 40/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, showers late. 49/79

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. 57/72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

