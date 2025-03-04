FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild afternoon before a strong cold front arrives this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.

Highs today in the mid 70s.

We rise to near 80 degrees tomorrow.

A strong cold front will bring gusty winds, widespread beneficial rain, and a threat for an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday (especially SE Georgia).

A few gusty winds are possible Wednesday, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially north of Jacksonville.

The timing of the Wednesday rain/embedded storms will be mid to late morning and lunchtime.

The afternoon commute on Wednesday will be dry.

We turn much cooler by Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower possible. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Warm, humid, breezy, line of showers and an isolated strong t-storm. 60/80

THURSDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Breezy. 47/67

FRIDAY: Sunny. 40/72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, showers late. 49/79

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. 57/72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

