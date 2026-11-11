First Alert Weather: Mild Veterans Day under mostly cloudy skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Partly cloudy sky this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
- Veterans Day parade is dry and mild with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.
- An isolated shower is possible today through the early evening.
- A strong cold front will pass through our area Thursday evening.
- Little to no rain is currently expected along the front, but gusty winds behind it will usher in the coolest air so far this season.
- Highs this weekend will be in the low 60s with lows in the 30s inland and 40s along the coast.
- First patchy frost of the season is possible for inland Southeast Georgia over the weekend.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends on November 30.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 57
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 57/79
FRIDAY: Breezy and cooler, mostly sunny. 52/65
SATURDAY: Sunny and much cooler. 42/60
SUNDAY: Sunny. 41/66
MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Shower late. 52/69
TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 59/66
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