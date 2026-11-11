First Alert Weather: Mild Veterans Day under mostly cloudy skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Partly cloudy sky this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Veterans Day parade is dry and mild with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

An isolated shower is possible today through the early evening.

A strong cold front will pass through our area Thursday evening.

Little to no rain is currently expected along the front, but gusty winds behind it will usher in the coolest air so far this season.

Highs this weekend will be in the low 60s with lows in the 30s inland and 40s along the coast.

First patchy frost of the season is possible for inland Southeast Georgia over the weekend.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 57/79

FRIDAY: Breezy and cooler, mostly sunny. 52/65

SATURDAY: Sunny and much cooler. 42/60

SUNDAY: Sunny. 41/66

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Shower late. 52/69

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 59/66

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