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First Alert Weather: Mild Veterans Day under mostly cloudy skies

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team and Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax
Morning Weather Update: November 11, 2026 Morning Weather Update
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team and Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Partly cloudy sky this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

  • Veterans Day parade is dry and mild with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.
  • An isolated shower is possible today through the early evening.
  • A strong cold front will pass through our area Thursday evening.
  • Little to no rain is currently expected along the front, but gusty winds behind it will usher in the coolest air so far this season.
  • Highs this weekend will be in the low 60s with lows in the 30s inland and 40s along the coast.
    • First patchy frost of the season is possible for inland Southeast Georgia over the weekend.

TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • Hurricane season ends on November 30.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 57/79

FRIDAY: Breezy and cooler, mostly sunny. 52/65

SATURDAY: Sunny and much cooler. 42/60

SUNDAY: Sunny. 41/66

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Shower late. 52/69

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 59/66

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