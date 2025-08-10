FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain at times today, heating up next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered showers and storms moving inland Sunday afternoon, with hot and humid conditions across the region.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning, there are a few showers, mostly over southeast Georgia.

Temperatures in the 70s now will rise into the upper 80s/near 90 later Sunday.

Like Saturday, Sunday will not be a washout. However, a few showers & storms will be around both Sunday morning and afternoon/evening, generally moving inland with time.

Grounds are very saturated in Glynn County, where nearly 10 inches of rain have fallen this week, according to our First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station network. Additional heavy rain today over the county could result in some localized flooding.

Back to school: A few morning showers are possible in Georgia and coastal NE FL, but much of Florida is expected to be dry Monday morning. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with high temperatures back in the low 90s across much of the area.

Building heat is expected through the first full week of school, with highs in the mid-90s Wednesday-Friday.

TROPICS:

A vigorous tropical wave—deemed 97L—is moving across the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. There is a high chance this becomes our next named storm (Erin) and could even become the year’s first hurricane.

It is far too soon to determine where this system will eventually track, given that it is still more than a week away from nearing North America. August 17-21 would be the timeframe IF the storm comes near the U.S.

There is plenty of time to monitor.

No other threats in the tropics.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid with showers and storms shifting inland. HIGH: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers near the coast. LOW: 75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a few showers/storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, isolated afternoon storm. 74/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/94

