First Alert Weather: More storms on the way...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking more storms on the way for our local area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Buresh said that scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Isolated severe storms with strong winds will be possible. The heavy rain potential is more widespread with another 1-2 inches of rain expected, locally more.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

The rain will diminish Wednesday afternoon followed by drier but hot conditions for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs should be near 90 degrees.

The next front arrives Saturday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. warming into the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & t’storms developing. Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, scattered t’storms… diminishing in the afternoon with some sun. High: 89

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing, a bit cooler. Low: 65

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 91

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day/evening & overnight showers & storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Morning shower then afternoon sun. High: 90

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.