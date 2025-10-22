First Alert Weather: More sun today before temperatures drop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is comfortable with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and patchy inland fog.

A cold front will pass through the area this morning, reinforcing the dry airmass overhead.

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are on the way today, with highs rising into the lower 80s.

The coolest night so far this fall will be tonight, with 40s inland and 50s along the beaches. Light jackets needed Thursday morning!

Dry and pleasant days continue until an isolated shower returns on Sunday, though many look to stay dry.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Melissa is slowly organizing but still dealing with some wind shear in the Caribbean.

The storm will continue to slow down in this region over the next few days, leading to a high flash flooding threat for places like Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and eastern Cuba.

Long-range forecasts favor strengthening into a hurricane as the storm slowly moves more west before taking a northward turn into the Atlantic.

Melissa is not a threat to our area but heads up if any vacationers are supposed to be traveling to the Caribbean.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Sunny and nice. 49/76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 63/77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, isolated shower. 64/76

