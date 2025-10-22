First Alert Weather: More sun today before temperatures drop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is comfortable with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and patchy inland fog.
- A cold front will pass through the area this morning, reinforcing the dry airmass overhead.
- Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are on the way today, with highs rising into the lower 80s.
- The coolest night so far this fall will be tonight, with 40s inland and 50s along the beaches. Light jackets needed Thursday morning!
- Dry and pleasant days continue until an isolated shower returns on Sunday, though many look to stay dry.
TROPICS:
- Tropical Storm Melissa is slowly organizing but still dealing with some wind shear in the Caribbean.
- The storm will continue to slow down in this region over the next few days, leading to a high flash flooding threat for places like Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and eastern Cuba.
- Long-range forecasts favor strengthening into a hurricane as the storm slowly moves more west before taking a northward turn into the Atlantic.
- Melissa is not a threat to our area but heads up if any vacationers are supposed to be traveling to the Caribbean.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 82
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 49
THURSDAY: Sunny and nice. 49/76
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/80
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/80
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 63/77
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, isolated shower. 64/76
