FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning storms ahead of another warm day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning a line of heavy rain and weakening storms is progressing across our viewing area. Coverage has been 100% in SE GA and will be near/at 100% for NE FL.

The bulk of this activity will be offshore/dissipated by sunrise.

Temperatures will rise into the 80s again today, and some redevelopment of a few storms is possible in northern Florida this afternoon. This morning’s thunderstorms could help in keeping things quieter by the afternoon/evening—a great outcome if it occurs.

If a storm were to redevelop this afternoon, it could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, hail, wind, and a low chance of a brief tornado. This probability is low and again, this morning’s thunderstorms may help in bringing us a quieter afternoon.

Temperatures tonight fall into the 50s and 60s behind the front. It will feel nice Monday morning.

Rain chances return late in the upcoming week.

TODAY: Morning thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and warm with an isolated/widely scattered afternoon storm. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/86

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 65/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. 66/88

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 66/85

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 66/84

