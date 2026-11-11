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First Alert Weather: Much cooler by the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Tue. Nov. 10th - Late Evening Update
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Mild temps. will continue through Thursday.  An isolated, brief shower is possible Wed., but it’ll be mostly dry.  For the Veterans Parade at 11:01 am in Jacksonville: Mostly cloudy with temps. in the 70s.
  • Much cooler air arrives by Thursday & will remain through the weekend.  Highs will dip into the 60s with lows in the 40s from I-95 to the coast… some 30s well inland near/west of Highway 301 in NE FL. & over inland SE Ga.  Lots of sun each day.
  • The next chance for rain will be early next week.

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Tropics:

Tuesday tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 54
  • VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy & mild with an isolated shower. High: 79
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 57
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 76
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/65
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/60
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 41/63
  • MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers late. 52/69
  • TUESDAY: Showers. 59/66
First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 10, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood



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