First Alert Weather: Much cooler by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Mild temps. will continue through Thursday. An isolated, brief shower is possible Wed., but it’ll be mostly dry. For the Veterans Parade at 11:01 am in Jacksonville: Mostly cloudy with temps. in the 70s.

Much cooler air arrives by Thursday & will remain through the weekend. Highs will dip into the 60s with lows in the 40s from I-95 to the coast… some 30s well inland near/west of Highway 301 in NE FL. & over inland SE Ga. Lots of sun each day.

The next chance for rain will be early next week.

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Tropics:

No areas of concern across the Atlantic… Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Tuesday tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 54

Increasing clouds. Low: 54 VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy & mild with an isolated shower. High: 79

Mostly cloudy & mild with an isolated shower. High: 79 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57

Mostly cloudy. Low: 57 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 76

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 76 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/65

Mostly sunny. 52/65 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/60

Mostly sunny. 42/60 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 41/63

Partly sunny. 41/63 MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers late. 52/69

Increasing clouds with showers late. 52/69 TUESDAY: Showers. 59/66

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 10, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood