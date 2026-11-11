First Alert Weather: Much cooler by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Mild temps. will continue through Thursday. An isolated, brief shower is possible Wed., but it’ll be mostly dry. For the Veterans Parade at 11:01 am in Jacksonville: Mostly cloudy with temps. in the 70s.
- Much cooler air arrives by Thursday & will remain through the weekend. Highs will dip into the 60s with lows in the 40s from I-95 to the coast… some 30s well inland near/west of Highway 301 in NE FL. & over inland SE Ga. Lots of sun each day.
- The next chance for rain will be early next week.
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Tropics:
- No areas of concern across the Atlantic… Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 54
- VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy & mild with an isolated shower. High: 79
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57
- THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 76
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/65
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/60
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 41/63
- MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers late. 52/69
- TUESDAY: Showers. 59/66
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood