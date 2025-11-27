Local

First Alert Weather: Much cooler Thanksgiving Day 🦃

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Morning Weather Update: November 27, 2025
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning for any events and meal prep!

  • Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this AM.
  • Temperatures this afternoon will be 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.
    • Lower to mid 60s this afternoon
  • Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest at 15-20 mph. A few higher gusts are possible.
  • Chilly tonight with an inland freeze possible, especially along and west of Highway 301.
  • Highs tomorrow will struggle to get to 60 degrees.
  • Back to the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • Hurricane season ends Sunday.

TODAY: Clearing sky. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. Well inland freeze. LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Chilly, mostly sunny. 36/60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 39/66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 59/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/67

