First Alert Weather: Much cooler Thanksgiving Day 🦃

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning for any events and meal prep!
- Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this AM.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.
- Lower to mid 60s this afternoon
- Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest at 15-20 mph. A few higher gusts are possible.
- Chilly tonight with an inland freeze possible, especially along and west of Highway 301.
- Highs tomorrow will struggle to get to 60 degrees.
- Back to the 70s by Sunday afternoon.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends Sunday.
TODAY: Clearing sky. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. Well inland freeze. LOW: 36
FRIDAY: Chilly, mostly sunny. 36/60
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 39/66
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/75
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/74
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 59/75
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/67
