FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler Valentine’s Day, tracking when showers develop over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It will be noticeably cooler today.

Waking up in the 50s and 60s in NE Florida and upper 40s to lower 50s in SE Georgia.

Onshore winds will be breezy today at 10-20 mph out of the northeast.

Highs today will stay in the lower to mid 60s. (20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday).

An isolated shower may try to develop closer to the coast tonight.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy.

Saturday will see the return of the upper 70s to lower 80s and a few showers.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing another opportunity for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Isolated shower possible late. High: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Coastal shower possible. Low: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Widely scattered showers possible. 57/81

SUNDAY: Breezy & humid, Scattered showers/storm in the afternoon. 65/79

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny and cooler. 43/60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/69

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. 53/70

THURSDAY: Turning partly sunny. 47/62

