First Alert Weather: Much warmer week than last

Warm afternoons and high pollen levels First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking spring-like weather this week.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Above average temps. most of this week with highs at least in the 70s with a few days near 80 – tomorrow & Wednesday.  Then a little cooler Thursday with winds off the Atlantic, only to warm up again over the weekend, peaking Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
  • There are *no* freezes in sight.
  • There will be some overnight/early fog that will be locally dense.
  • Little to no chance for rain, so the very high wildfire danger continues.  It does appear there will be some rain late Sunday into Sunday night.
  • Pollen will increase through the week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few evening clouds then mostly clear with areas of fog developing. Low: 42
  • TUESDAY: Fog early… mostly sunny … warming trend continues. High: 79
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 49
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 78
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, briefly cooler.  52/71
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny.  50/74
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny.  50/76
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy & warm with late day & especially evening/overnight showers & a few t’storms. 56/81
  • MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy & cooler. 53/69

