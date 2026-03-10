First Alert Weather: Near record highs before rain and storms arrive this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

This afternoon, we are tracking the upper 80s well inland and the lower 80s at the coast.

The Players concert tonight will be dry and mild in the 70s.

We could see our first 90-degree day of the year in Jacksonville tomorrow.

Highs will be in the lower 80s along the coast before a sea breeze moves inland.

A cold front will sweep across our area Thursday afternoon and slow down to our south Friday. This front will bring showers and a few storms to the area Thursday (morning/midday in Georgia, afternoon/evening in Florida).

The front’s slow departure on Friday, combined with onshore winds, will keep a chance of coastal showers in the forecast Friday.

We will briefly dry out on Saturday before additional showers develop Sunday into Monday.

Watching Thursday, Friday, and Sunday for some showers at THE PLAYERS .

. Rain totals will average 0.5-1″ over the next 7 days, helping slightly with ongoing drought conditions.

Big cool down arrives Tuesday of next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 64

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. Near record highs. High: 89 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. AM showers in GA before PM showers/storms in FL. 66/81

FRIDAY: Isolated morning showers. Some afternoon sun. 53/71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 56/79

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 58/82

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. 62/81

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Much cooler! 43/60

