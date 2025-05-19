FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record highs to start the week

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across most neighborhoods.

  • Highs will return to the mid to upper 90s today.
  • We should be mainly dry today.
  • Tomorrow will be hot too. Highs in the mid to upper 90s
  • A cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon/evening bringing an isolated shower/storm.
  • Afternoon highs get knocked down just a bit to near 90 degrees on Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, turning partly sunny & hot. HIGH: 97 (Record: 97 - 1960)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 70/94 (Record: 99 - 1962)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated PM shower/storm. 70/93 (Record: 99 - 1938)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 68/90

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/89

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/87

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 68/91

