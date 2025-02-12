FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record highs today before a cold front arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting off the day with some patchy areas of fog in some local neighborhoods.

Low clouds and fog will slowly burn off by 9-10 a.m.

We turn mostly sunny and warm through the day.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.

Record high is 84 degrees (2020 & 2019) in Jacksonville.

Pine/Cedar pollen in full swing. Oak spreading north as well in Jacksonville.

A strong cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening bringing scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. (especially north and west of Jacksonville.)

The arrival timing for tomorrow’s rain in Jacksonville is between 2 and 4 p.m.

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Warm. High: 84 (Record: 84 - 2020/2019)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers arrive in the afternoon / isolated storm. 62/84 (Record: 89 - 2020)

VALENTINE’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, Drizzle and an isolated shower. Breezy. 55/64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Isolated afternoon shower possible. 57/81

SUNDAY: Breezy & humid, Scattered showers/storm in the afternoon. 62/79

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny and cooler. 43/63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/65

