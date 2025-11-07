First Alert Weather: Near record highs for the weekend before a big cool down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We will see partly sunny skies today.
- Highs today will reach the lower 80s inland and right at 80 degrees along the coast.
- Mainly dry today.
- Brief shower possible Saturday and Sunday before a strong cold front arrives Sunday night / early Monday.
- Coldest air of the season, so far, arrives next week.
- Turning windy on Monday with highs only in the lower 60s.
- 30s in the morning by Tuesday.
- A cool morning in the 50s in NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- 60s along the coast this morning.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends November 30.
TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 83 (Record: 87 - 2024/2003/1986)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 61
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/84 (record: 85/2024)
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy/warm… brief shower. 64/86 (record=86/2023)
MONDAY: Turning sunny, windy & much colder. 52/64
TUESDAY: Sunny/chilly. 36/59 (record low: 35/1977)
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 33/69 (record low: 31/2011)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 41/74
