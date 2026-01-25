FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record warmth Sunday followed by a cold week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Cloudy and foggy start to the morning. Waking up to the low to mid 50s. It is going to be a cloudy, breezy, and warm day Sunday with temperatures soaring to the upper 70s and low 80s.

This warmup is ahead of a cold front that will bring us much colder temperatures for Monday and rain overnight. This is part of the tail end of the winter system that is bringing freezing rain and sleet Sunday, stretching from Louisiana through the mid-Atlantic and heavy snow through New England.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers arrive in inland SE GA around 9 PM and NE FL around midnight through the overnight hours.

MONDAY: There will be a few lingering showers for the morning commute for the southern half of our viewing area. Rain will clear the area by 9-10 AM. Rainfall totals will be low and less than ¼”.

The sky will clear throughout Monday, and it’ll be breezy and noticeably colder with temperatures only in the upper 50s.

A cold and dry week from Tuesday into next weekend. With temperatures ranging from morning frost to temperatures around freezing and afternoon highs in the 50s.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and warm. HIGH: 81

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers overnight. LOW: 53

MONDAY: Morning showers. Turning colder and breezy with a clearing sky. HIGH: 58

TUESDAY: Frost and freeze extending all the way to the beaches. Sunny and cold. 27/49

WEDNESDAY: Another widespread frost and freeze. Partly cloudy and a little warmer in the afternoon. 28/57

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 32/51

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 32/58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 36/50

