First Alert Weather: Nice and dry week of weather ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is comfortable with temperatures cooling through the 50s in Georgia and 60s in Florida.

A cold front is passing through our Florida counties before sunrise, producing gradually clearing skies and cooling temperatures from north to south. Some patchy, short-lived fog is likely ahead of the front.

Today will be a nice day with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Another front approaches our area tomorrow but with no rain. Temperatures will rebound back into the middle 80s.

We remain dry and pleasant through the rest of the week, with the coolest mornings Thursday and Friday. Inland SE GA temperatures will fall into the upper 40s, with 50s elsewhere.

TROPICS:

Invest 98L in the Caribbean is close to becoming a tropical depression or storm. The next name is Melissa.

The system will move westward over the next few days while slowing down.

Long-range forecasts are still uncertain on when the system makes a sharp turn to the north, but it is expected to at some point.

Warm water and less shear in the central/western Caribbean could promote strengthening into a hurricane.

This poses no threat to Florida or Georgia.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 60/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/82

THURSDAY: Cool morning, sunny and nice. 52/76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80

