FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Saturday ahead of a cold and wet Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- With increasing clouds on Saturday morning, temperatures are above freezing.
- Temperatures will warm Saturday to above average, in the upper 60s to low 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
- Showers will develop late Saturday night as another strong cold front passes through our region.
- Sunday morning through Monday morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
- Most of our area (including all of northeast Florida) will see a cold rain during much of the day Sunday. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s, then cool during the day. Rain totals will range from 0.25-0.75″.
- Much of southeast Georgia will see a cold rain Sunday morning, with a brief window of opportunity for a rain/snow mix. Places near/north of Waycross and Blackshear may transition to all snow briefly as precipitation comes to an end.
- Ground temperatures will be above-freezing, so accumulations will be LITTLE, if any. Likely 0.50″ of snow or less for places north of Waycross. A rain/snow mix for inland southeast Georgia may create some slush on the sides of the roads and a light coating on grassy areas. Little to no transportation impact in our viewing area is expected at this time.
- Temperatures areawide will plummet Sunday night/Monday morning with another frost/freeze event to the coast. There will be several hours of drying Sunday afternoon/evening, so black ice is not a concern Monday morning.
- Another inland frost/freeze event is expected Tuesday morning with a chilly afternoon in the 50s Tuesday.
- 60s return Wednesday and Thursday with some rain late Thursday.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 68
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing late. LOW: 46
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Cold rain, becoming breezy, brief rain/snow mix for inland SE GA. HIGH: 49 (cooling in the afternoon)
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Widespread AM frost/freeze, then sunny/breezy/cold. 27/53
TUESDAY: AM inland frost/freeze. Then mostly sunny/breezy/cool. 30/56
WEDNESDAY: AM inland frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 32/60
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening showers. 44/65
FRIDAY: Morning showers. 45/60
