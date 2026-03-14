FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Saturday before rounds of rain begin Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning is chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies. Isolated/patchy fog is possible through sunrise.

Saturday will be pleasant with highs mainly in the 70s. A few inland neighborhoods will reach 80° while the coastal region stays cooler in the low 70s.

An elevated rip current risk is expected Saturday at local beaches.

Nice weather for THE PLAYERS Saturday.

A warm front will lift north across the area Sunday with increasing clouds, humidity, and rain chances. A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible Sunday morning.

Temperatures will warm quickly on Sunday afternoon into the lower and middle 80s before additional showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon/evening. These will likely be concentrated along/east of US-301 and could impact THE PLAYERS final round. Lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds are possible with these storms.

A cold front will then quickly sweep across our area on Monday. Along and ahead of this front, a band of showers and thunderstorms is expected. Some of these could contain strong winds and the potential for an isolated severe storm. Current timing is late morning into the early afternoon.

Temperatures will plummet behind the front, falling well below average for a mid-March chill. 30s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but above freezing for most of the area. A light freeze isn’t out of the question for inland southeast Georgia (Folkston to Waycross).

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 79 (low 70s along the coast)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Very warm. A few morning showers are possible before more showers/a few storms in the afternoon. 58/85

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with mid-day showers and thunderstorms. 65/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. 39/57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/77

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