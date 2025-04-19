FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice and warm Easter weekend

The First Alert Weather team is tracking cool morning temperatures in the upper 50s inland and 60s to near 70 along the coast.

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Today will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s at the beaches and middle 80s inland.

A high risk of rip currents will develop this afternoon at the beaches, especially in northern Florida.

Dry and pleasant weather continues through Easter Sunday, with morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. High clouds will stream overhead Sunday.

A warming trend continues into next week with highs approaching 90 degrees by Wednesday.

A dry week of weather is ahead, which will lead to increasingly favorable drought & wildfire conditions.

7-day Forecast:

EASTER SUNDAY: Some morning fog, otherwise partly sunny. 61/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated inland shower. 64/89 (Record: 92 - 1970)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/88 (Record: 93 - 1999)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/87

