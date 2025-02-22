First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s going to be a nice weekend.

Temperatures range widely this morning from near freezing across southeast Georgia to the low 50s along the coast.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the low 60s in the afternoon.

Tonight will be cool with 30s across southeast Georgia and 40s across northeast Florida. Sunday will be a touch warmer.

A few showers are likely on Monday before a warming trend into the middle of next week.

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 42 (30s in GA)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 42/67

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers, partly sunny in the afternoon. 49/65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/72

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 45/76

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower late in SE GA. 49/75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/69

