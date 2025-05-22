FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as hot with lower humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s across most neighborhoods.

Partly to mostly cloudy morning before some more sun this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

This weekend will be seasonally hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

An isolated shower/storms may develop late in the day/evening on Sunday.

Memorial Day will feature a few afternoon showers/storms.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy start, some afternoon sun. Not as hot. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/89

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm late. 68/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. 69/92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, an afternoon shower/storm. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 71/91

