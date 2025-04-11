FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more shot at rain before dry days, nice weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet morning with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warm.

A cold front pushes through the area this afternoon.

A few showers and storms will trigger near that front this afternoon and evening.

Best chance for rain will be after 2 p.m. in NE Florida.

Rain clears this evening and temps cool a bit for the weekend.

Mornings will be chilly but the days look gorgeous for both Saturday and Sunday.

We have a brief warming trend in store Monday and Tuesday.

Then another cold front sweeps through and drags our temps down again.

After the rain today, there’s little to no rain in view for about a week

With the up-and-down temps, the weather looks pretty nice all things considered.

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Warm, PM Showers/Storm. High: 83

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cool. Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny. 50/74

SUNDAY: Chilly Morning, Sunny & Nice. 42/76

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 48/81

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm. 54/84

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Slightly Cooler. 55/75

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. 46/78

